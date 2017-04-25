Preeti Mistry’s Navi Kitchen opens this week for breakfast service

Fans of chef Preeti Mistry will be excited to hear that her latest venture in Emeryville, Navi Kitchen, is opening this week for limited hours. Last Thursday, the café-restaurant announced on its Facebook page that it would open for “Brekkie service” starting on Wednesday April 26, from 8 a.m. to noon. Its morning offerings will include Highwire coffee, DIY Juhu Masala Chai, pastries from Starter Bakery, sweet and savory toasts, and two breakfast sandwiches.

Navi Kitchen

5000 Adeline St. (at 47th), Emeryville

Facebook /Instagram

Navi Kitchen is Mistry’s second restaurant in the East Bay; the former “Top Chef” contestant opened popular Indian street food restaurant Juhu Beach Club in Temescal in 2013, which recently won her a spot as a James Beard Award semifinalist in the category of Best Chef: West.

We spoke with Mistry on the phone on Monday. She said she was feeling a little overwhelmed, but excited about getting started with the breakfast service, that will run on Wednesdays through Sundays at first, a “staggered approach to help the staff get its sea legs.” She said that eventually, Navi Kitchen will be open Tuesdays through Sundays, and that by next week or the week after, the café will be open from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. for breakfast and lunch. “Hopefully by end of month,” Mistry said, “we’ll be open from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.”