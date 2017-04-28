All the restaurants and bars that opened and closed in April

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: East Bay restaurant activity never stops! The good news is April saw fewer closures than March. A few beloved institutions did shutter, but a slew of new East Bay restaurants, in Berkeley, Oakland, Emeryville and beyond opened their doors, and there are some exciting eateries that are yet to open that we’re (im)patiently awaiting. Read on for all the details below. As always, let us know if we’ve missed anything in the comments below.

Berkeley

Open

BRAZIL CAFÉ BISTRO Another off-shoot of Pedro’s Brazil Café opened about three weeks ago in the Gourmet Ghetto, within the former space of Le Petit Cochon. Diners familiar with Brazil Café’s offerings will recognize most menu items, like sandwiches, salads and rice bowls with tri tip, chipotle-flavored chicken, linguiça sausage or vegetarian-friendly toppings. But the bistro offers a few new dishes, including a chicken stroganoff and filet mignon entree. Brazil Café Bistro serves two beers on tap (Racer 5 IPA and Nooner Pilsner) and one cocktail, the Brazilian national drink – the Caipirinha.

1801 Shattuck Ave. (between Hearst and Delaware), Berkeley

FIELDWORK This is not quite a new restaurant announcement, but we learned this week that Comal will take over the food service at Fieldwork’s West Berkeley taproom. The “Foodwork” menu will include dishes that Comal fans already know and love, like chicharrones and tamales, but will also offer new items created especially for Fieldwork, like habanero black bean dip and two Mexican-style grilled cheese sandwiches. This is not the first time the two have collaborated; a Fieldwork beer always on tap at Comal, and they have hosted three dinner events together.

1160 Sixth Ave (at Harrison), Berkeley

KATHMANDU MARKET AND DELI The latest venture from Deepak and Lila Singh and sons, Kathmandu Market and Deli opened on April 13 at the old Fred’s Deli and Market site on Telegraph Avenue. Along with regular convenience store offerings, this small corner store serves hot Nepalese takeout, including momos, curries, wraps, salads and “curritos” (Nepalese-style burritos).

2521 Telegraph Ave. (between Dwight and Blake), Berkeley

POMPETTE David and Caramia Visick (Chez Panisse, Bay Wolf, Oliveto) are behind Pompette, the new bistro found on Fourth Street, in the former Café Rouge space. Pompette serves seasonal California cuisine with a nod to French, Italian and British cuisine. Although the restaurant is currently only open for dinner (from 5:30-10 p.m.), it will soon be open for lunch.

1782 Fourth St. (at Delaware), Berkeley

ROMEO’S COFFEE Housed in the former Shakespeare & Company bookstore, this new Berkeley café opened by Dino Micheletti specializes in “romance-themed” coffees. Romeo’s offers about 20 different coffee and espresso drinks, local pastries from Starter Bakery, as well as juices, bagels and sandwiches.

2499 Telegraph Ave. (at Dwight), Berkeley

THREE TWINS Bay Area-based organic ice cream chain Three Twins quietly opened in April on Fourth Street in West Berkeley, in the space formerly occupied by Chocolatier Blue (and before that, it was soft-serve shop Sketch). This is the third licensed brick-and-mortar Three Twins location.

1809-A Fourth St. (between Delaware and Hearst), Berkeley

Coming soon

GUACAMOLE 61 Gourmet Ghetto Mexican restaurant Guacamole 61 is opening its second location in the former Alborz space. As with its original location, the Center Street taqueria will serve street-style tacos, enchiladas, burritos and tortas. It will cater to Cal students, offering music, televised sports, a full bar and an expanded menu with additional street food items.

2142 Center St. (between Oxford and Shattuck), Berkeley

ITALIAN HOMEMADE COMPANY In early April, NOSH reported that San Francisco-based Italian Homemade Company would open an East Bay branch in the former A.G. Ferrari in Elmwood. The Italian-style deli will offer salads, Piadina sandwiches and fresh pasta dishes. Stay tuned for an opening date.

2905 College Ave., Berkeley

IPPUDO Local ramen lovers have been waiting with bated breath for the much-delayed opening of the popular New York City-based ramen chain, Ippudo. Located next door to the Blue Bottle Coffee, and just around the corner from Berkeleyside HQ, the downtown Berkeley locale will be its first West Coast location. The opening of the ramen shop, which specializes in Tonkotsu (pork-based) ramen, is set to happen any day. We will post updates as soon as we get the word.

2011 Shattuck Ave. (at University), Berkeley

Oakland

Open

ARTHUR MAC’S TAP & SNACK The new pizza-by-the-slice, family-friendly beer garden from Farm League Restaurant Group (Westbrae Biergarten, East Bay Spice Company) opened in early April, and it’s already a hopping neighborhood stomping ground. Located in Longfellow, in the shadow of the MacArthur shipping container complex and across the street from MacArthur BART, it’s a comfortable and easy place for family and groups of friends to grab slices of pizza, chicken wings, salads and craft beers and sodas on tap.

4006 Martin Luther King Jr. Way (at 40th), Oakland

DOLMAS DELI This Jack London Square deli re-opened on Broadway about a block from its former location. Although Dolmas continues to serve typical deli offerings like sandwiches and salads, according to Hoodline, the new iteration got a bit of a make-over. It’s now “modern and hip with repurposed wood paneling, checkerboard flooring and planters boxes.”

100 Broadway (at Embarcadero West), Oakland

1888 COFFEE STATION AT BACHEESOS This new Adam’s Point café is an extension of family-owned Mediterannean Bacheesos Restaurant next door. Hoodline reports that 1888 Coffee Station opened on April 2 in a former cold-pressed juice bar and smoothie shop, and that its baristas undergo an extensive two week training program.

246 Grand Ave. (at Bellevue), Oakland

JULIE’S The popular Alameda tea spot, owned by namesake Julie Baron, opened its second branch in the space that last housed pizza restaurant, Nick & Aron’s on Telegraph Avenue in bustling Temescal. Like its original outpost, Julie’s in Oakland will serve organic coffee and tea, but will focus more on its food, offering healthy options for meals, breakfast through dinner.

4316 Telegraph (at 43rd), Oakland

THE KEBABERY The Kebabery held a practice-run, soft opening two days before it actually opened on Thursday April 27. People went bananas, especially because the soft opening featured its entire menu at 50% off! The Kebabery – co-run by Camino‘s Russell and Allison Moore, along with Brian Crookes – is in the former Salsipuedes space, and serves a refined, but casual California take on Mediterranean kebabs. Its skewers are made with lamb, chicken or trumpet mushrooms, which can be served as a plate or in a sandwich, along with various vegetarian salads and sides. Save room for the chocolate pudding!

4201 Market St (at 42nd), Oakland

MOROCCAN PALACE RESTAURANT Found at the former Spettro’s space is Moroccan Palace Restaurant, serving Moroccan appetizers, salads and entrees, including meaty and vegetarian tagines, couscous dishes and Harira soup. If you were a fan of Spettro’s take note, according to Yelp reviewers, Moroccan Palace has kept a few of Spettro’s offerings on its menu!

3355 Lakeshore Ave. (between Lake and Trestle Glen), Oakland

ROYAL KITCHEN INDIAN RESTAURANT This new Indian restaurant, found near the Oakland International Airport, has all the typical greatest hits on its menu, like tandoori, curries, samosas and naan. Hoodline reports that it’s already well-liked by diners for its $11.99 lunch buffet that comes with a fountain drink, gratis. Should you not live nearby, Royal Kitchen offers delivery service, via DoorDash.

175 98th Ave. (between Bigge and Kitty), Oakland

SLÁINTE You may have a hard time remembering how to pronounce the name of this new Irish pub in Jack London Square (it’s pronounced “slahn-cha,” Gaelic for “cheers.”), but keep Sláinte in your memory bank, should you ever find yourself in the mood for traditional Irish eats, like fish and chips and shepherd’s pie. The drink program, developed by Jenny Schwartz (Hopscotch), features classic cocktails, Irish beer, cider and whiskey. Sláinte!

131 Broadway (at Second), Oakland

YAYA POKE A new poke bowl shop has sprouted in the long-vacant space that once housed a Tutti Frutti frozen yogurt shop. Hoodline reports that this is just a temporary location for Yaya, which hopes to find a new locale outside of Chinatown. Prices range from about $6-10, depending on the size of the bowl and the toppings you choose.

388 Ninth St. (between Franklin and Webster), Oakland

Closed

FUSEBOX We were very sad to report last week that West Oakland’s FuseBOX was on the brink of closure. After five years in business and a solid fan-base, the restaurant, co-owned by Ellen Sebastian Chang and Sunhui Chang, served its last meal on Sunday, April 23. Its flavorful and inventive take on Korean cuisine will be missed by many.

GENOVA RAVIOLI FACTORY Oakland’s Genova Ravioli closed its factory’s doors after 90 years of being in business and about a year after its owners, the DeVincenzi family, closed its beloved Temescal Italian institution, Genova Delicatessen. The family, who blame vandalism for the factory’s closure, told the East Bay Times, “We had planned to open a ravioli direct to customer operation from our factory on 4300 Broadway but with so much vandalism and graffiti we just couldn’t take it anymore.” A new food-delivery startup called Thistle will take residence in the old factory. The family still runs Genova’s at 1550 Trancas St. in Napa, open since 1985.

Coming soon

C.D.P. Chef James Syhabout recently closed Hawker Fare in Oakland, opened Old Kan brewery in Jack London Square, and is already planning his next venture, C.D.P. (short for “chef de partie,” or junior chef). C.D.P. will be a full-bar and lounge space expansion of his Michelin-starred restaurant, Commis on Piedmont Avenue. According to the Chronicle, construction of C.D.P. will begin on May 1, and the bar will open sometime in fall.

3861 Piedmont (between Montell and Rio Vista), Oakland

HUMPHRY SLOCOMBE In late March, we got the word that San Francisco’s cult ice-cream company Humphry Slocombe is crossing the bay and opening a shop at the Hive in Oakland, its first outpost outside of SF. An extra special reason to visit this particular location: Humphry Slocombe co-founder Jake Godby will be developing a brand new Oakland ice-cream flavor. An opening date has not been announced yet, but expect to enjoy scoops this summer.

2335 Broadway (at 24th St.), Oakland

MOCKINGBIRD We’re still waiting on the re-opening of Mockingbird in its new location on 13th Street in downtown Oakland. According to its listing on Yelp, the restaurant is set to open on May 11. This California bistro will serve seasonal dishes, including fried Brussels sprouts, duck liver mousse with local strawberry jam, and steak frites. The new Mockingbird will serve classic cocktails, along with local beer and wines. Dinner will be full service, while lunch will be counter service.

416 13th St. (at Franklin), Oakland

PARADISE PARK CAFÉ Taking over the spots once occupied by Actual Cafe and Victory Burger, which both closed in December 2016, are Paradise Park Café and Paradise Kitchen Pop-Up. According to Tablehopper, the San Francisco-based Park Café Group, which runs Dolores Park Café, Precita Park Café, Duboce Park Café, is behind the venture in Oakland’s Paradise Park neighborhood. At the café located on San Pablo Avenue, expect coffee and teas, breakfast items, smoothies, salads, and beer on tap. It’s slated to open sometime in June. The Paradise Kitchen Pop-Up, around the corner at 1099 Alcatraz Avenue, will be used as a space for hosting dinner pop-ups.

6334 San Pablo Ave. (at Alcatraz), Oakland

Beyond

Open

HOMEGROWN SUSTAINABLE SANDWICHES This Seattle-based sandwich chain now has three Bay Area locations, as well as an organic farm in Discovery Bay. Calling itself a “fresh, seasonal approach to fast casual dining,” Homegrown offers seasonal soups, salads and sandwiches, and uses ingredients from local food makers like Pt. Reyes Farmstead Cheese, Sightglass, Petaluma Creamery and Nopalito.

3597 Mt Diablo Blvd, Lafayette

NAVI KITCHEN Preeti Mistry’s new Emeryville Triangle café just opened on Wednesday April 26 for breakfast service. Currently open Wednesdays through Sundays from 8 a.m. til noon, Navi Kitchen serves Indian-spiced and inspired versions of breakfast sandwiches and toast, pastries from Starter Bakery, along with coffee, chai and other beverages. Eventually, the café, located on Adeline Street in the Bakery Lofts, will expand its hours and offerings, for dining in or taking out. Stay tuned, Navi Kitchen, the sister restaurant to Juhu Beach Club in Temescal, will soon offer Indian-style Neapolitan pizzas, curries and more.

5000 Adeline St. (at 47th), Emeryville

NEPTUNE’S An old Foster’s Freeze in Alameda provided the bones for Neptune’s, a new restaurant from chef Naomi Elze-Harris. According to Tablehopper, the “daytime menu is Southern through a California lens, with some Filipino and Hawaiian references popping up too.” That means, you’ll find chicken and waffles and shrimp and grits on its menu, along with Hawaiian breakfast and deep fried Longanisa (Filipino pork sausage) lumpia. It is currently in soft-opening phase, with limited hours.

630 Central Ave. at McKay, Alameda

PARADITA EATERY Emeryville’s newest Public Market offering is a fast-casual modern Peruvian restaurant from chef Carlos Altamirano, who also runs Parada Kitchen in Walnut Creek, Mochica and Piqueos in San Francisco, La Costanera near Half Moon Bay and the Sanguchon food truck. Paradita Eatery opened on Thursday April 26. Its menu boasts a fairly expansive variety of Peruvian-style bites, including sandwiches, salads, bowls, rotisserie chicken, skewers, empanadas, sides and desserts. The beverage menu will include beer, wine, sangria, two versions of the Pisco Sour and non-alcoholic drinks, like Chica Morada and Inca Kola to quench your thirst.

5959 Shellmound St. (between Shellmound Way and 59th), Emeryville

TASTY POTS This new Taiwanese hotpot and bubble tea café is located inside the Pacific East shopping mall. If you love the Tasty Pot hotpot and boba tea chain, make special note that this restaurant is “Tasty Pots,” with an s. Yes, it has a deceivingly similar name and is basically offering a similar style menu. As with the original, expect Tasty Pots to serve boiling cauldon-like pots of broth filled with ingredients like seafood, sliced meats, fish and meat balls, noodles, fresh vegetables that you eat with different sauces.

3288 Pierce St. A 105, Richmond