The Berkeley Wire: 04.28.17

By Berkeleyside Editors
Morning rush hour by Doug Donaldson

The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah: Let Ann Coulter speak. Sort of. (Daily Beast)
A note of thanks from the chancellor to the city of Berkeley (UCB News)
A punch in the face was just the start of the alt-right’s attack on a protester (Mother Jones)
Here’s what happens when your life becomes meme for the far right (Buzz Feed)
Police Review Commission finalized policy for police body cameras (Daily Cal)
Thanks, Berkeley, for being California’s scapegoat (Sacramento Bee)