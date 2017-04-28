The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah: Let Ann Coulter speak. Sort of. (Daily Beast)
A note of thanks from the chancellor to the city of Berkeley (UCB News)
A punch in the face was just the start of the alt-right’s attack on a protester (Mother Jones)
Here’s what happens when your life becomes meme for the far right (Buzz Feed)
Police Review Commission finalized policy for police body cameras (Daily Cal)
Thanks, Berkeley, for being California’s scapegoat (Sacramento Bee)
The Berkeley Wire: 04.28.17
The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah: Let Ann Coulter speak. Sort of. (Daily Beast)
Comments Policy
Please keep our community civil. Comments should remain on topic and be respectful.
Read our full comments policy »