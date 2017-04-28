Introducing new Berkeleyside Nosh editor Sarah Han

Discerning readers may have noticed a new byline on Berkeleyside, and in particular on our Nosh East Bay food stories.

Sarah Han joined the team this month as the editor of Nosh, and we are thrilled to have her on board.

Han cut her journalism teeth at the Bay Guardian and the San Francisco Chronicle. Next, she leapt into the digital world by joining the then nascent online magazine The Bold Italic. As content editor there she helped develop the San Francisco-based culture site’s voice, look and reputation through the writers, designers and photographers she brought on board.

Han is also an accomplished writer, has a fount of knowledge about the East Bay food and drink scene, and, we understand, is also a talented cook in her own right.

Han hit the ground running by curating the fabulously useful round-up of all the restaurants and bars that opened in April (as well as the few that shuttered). And she is already working on a wealth of great stories that you will be seeing in the coming weeks.

Han picked up the mantle from Kate Williams who left the Bay Area last month to return to Atlanta. We’re hopeful Williams will continue to write for Nosh, not least in her capacity as a skilled recipe developer.

To be sure you don’t miss any of Nosh’s coverage, subscribe to the free Nosh Weekly email.

If you have tips or pitches for Sarah Han, or simply wish to welcome her on board, contact her at sarah@berkeleyside.com or nosh@berkeleyside.com