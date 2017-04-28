The Nosh Wire: 4.28.17

By NOSH editors
Asparagus and roasted mushroom quiche and lavender black tea at Julie’s in Oakland. Photo: Sarah Han

The Kebabery from Camino team now open (Inside Scoop SF)
What’s opened, what’s closed in East Bay restaurants, bars (Nosh)
Tender Greens: an eco-conscious dining option to downtown Berkeley (The Monthly)
Introducing new Nosh editor Sarah Han (Nosh)