The photos that resonated with our readers from Thursday’s protest

By Berkeleyside Editors
People climb over barricades at Sproul Plaza to get their morning coffee on Thursday April 27. Photo: Natalie Orenstein

A handful of photos from Thursday’s largely peaceful rally in downtown Berkeley (and minor protest at UC Berkeley) resonated with Berkeleyside readers — based on how many times they were referred to and shared on social media. Whether it was students clambering over barricades intent on getting their morning coffee or making their classes on time, civilized discussions between people with opposing views, or an anti-hate airplane banner flying overhead, it seems Berkeleyans truly appreciate when violence and hatred are trumped by life’s positive elements.

Free hugs in Civic Center Park. Photo: Frances Dinkelspiel
A plane with a banner flew above Berkeley where demonstrators gathered in Civic Center Park on the afternoon of Thursday April 27. Photo: Eric Panzer
Berkeley High students on lunch break engage with Trump supporters in Civic Center Park. Photo: Frances Dinkelspiel
A new group, RespectBerkeley, stood across from Civic Center Park as “nonviolent witnesses” to the protest. Photo: Frances Dinkelspiel
Empathy tent personnel helping facilitate peaceful discussion. Photo: Daniel McPartlan

