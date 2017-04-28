The photos that resonated with our readers from Thursday’s protest

A handful of photos from Thursday’s largely peaceful rally in downtown Berkeley (and minor protest at UC Berkeley) resonated with Berkeleyside readers — based on how many times they were referred to and shared on social media. Whether it was students clambering over barricades intent on getting their morning coffee or making their classes on time, civilized discussions between people with opposing views, or an anti-hate airplane banner flying overhead, it seems Berkeleyans truly appreciate when violence and hatred are trumped by life’s positive elements.

Read our wrap-up story about the rally.

Follow the day’s events through our live Twitter updates.