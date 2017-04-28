Police investigating stabbing on San Diego Road in North Berkeley

Berkeley police responded to a stabbing in North Berkeley Friday night.

The victim was treated at the scene, taken to a local hospital, and does not appear to have life-threatening injuries, according to Lt. Joseph Okies of the Berkeley Police Department.

Police were called at 7:47 p.m. to the 800 block of San Diego Road, Okies told Berkeleyside.

A suspect is described as a white man in his 30s with sandy blond hair who “had several days worth of facial hair.” He was wearing “light colored clothing and had a dark colored backpack and was last seen fleeing on foot,” according to Okies.

Officers conducted an area check, which included local parks and nearby yards. The 800 block of San Diego is adjacent to John Hinkel Park.

Berkeleyside was alerted to the incident by readers who reported significant police activity in North Berkeley.

“Five police SUVs get flew up MLK in north Berkeley,” posted Steve Fruhmoto on Twitter at 7:53 p.m. At 7:54 p.m. Torrie LM said on Twitter she heard “tons of sirens in North Berkeley.” Simultaneously, Kathleen Costanza posted to Twitter, “Seeing a ton of cop cars in North # Berkeley. Look around, everyone at the park checking @Berkeleyside.”

We will provide more information if we track it down.