After friend is killed in Nice terrorist attack, Cal student create class on terrorism (LA Times)
Berkeley murder suspect who goes by ‘they’ to stand trial (U.S. News)
At these startups, HR comes before the ping pong table (WSJ)
Left, right protesters display civility along with signs (SF Chronicle)
Review: Love, faith and cancer drive new play in Berkeley (East Bay Times)
Three Cal Bear football players selected in NFL draft (Daily Cal)
The Berkeley Wire: 05.01.17
