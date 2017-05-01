Berkeley police hope surveillance footage may shed light on random stabbing

Police are looking for help to solve the stabbing of a North Berkeley man attacked near John Hinkel Park as he walked not far from his home Friday night.

Authorities are looking, in particular, for anyone with a surveillance camera system who lives within a half-mile of the attack, the Berkeley Police Department said in a statement released late Monday afternoon.

Police said the assailant approached the man and stabbed him in the abdomen at about 7:45 p.m. in the 800 block of San Diego Road.

“There was no robbery attempt and the stabbing appeared to be without provocation,” police said. “The victim did not know the suspect and the stabbing appeared to be random.”

The man was taken by ambulance to the hospital but is expected to survive, authorities said.

The man with the knife was described as white, in his 30s, with sandy-colored hair and “several days of facial hair growth.” He was wearing light-colored clothing and had a black backpack.

The man was seen leaving the park on foot. Police were unable to find him despite an extensive search.

Police ask anyone with information about the case to call the Berkeley Police Homicide Detail at 510-981-5741.