The Nosh Wire: 5.1.17

By NOSH editors
Shrimp tacos from Cosecha. Photo: rocor/Flickr

This chef is teaching teens the food business from the ground up (J Weekly)
Bauer takes his post-Top 100 glow to Oakland’s Bellanico (Eater SF)
Restaurants are closing in solidarity with May Day protests (Eater SF)
Oakland’s The Wolf breathes new life into beloved icon (East Bay Times)