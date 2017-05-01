The Nosh Wire: 5.1.17 By NOSH editors May 1, 2017, 5:10 p.m.May 1, 2017 Shrimp tacos from Cosecha. Photo: rocor/FlickrThis chef is teaching teens the food business from the ground up (J Weekly)Bauer takes his post-Top 100 glow to Oakland’s Bellanico (Eater SF)Restaurants are closing in solidarity with May Day protests (Eater SF)Oakland’s The Wolf breathes new life into beloved icon (East Bay Times)
Comments Policy
Please keep our community civil. Comments should remain on topic and be respectful.
Read our full comments policy »