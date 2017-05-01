Tie dye everywhere at Telegraph Avenue’s celebration of the Summer of Love

Telegraph Avenue threw a celebration Saturday for the 50th anniversary of 1967’s Summer of Love. There was political poster-making, poetry readings, a temporary skate park, live music (including a performance by Berkeley’s own Country Joe MacDonald), dancing, jugglers and hourly historical walking tours (led by Quirky Berkeley author Tom Dalzell). There was a small fire, quickly extinguished, in the Sequoia complex, which burned down in November 2011.

And there was tie dye. A lot of tie dye. Here are some photos of the day by David Yee, Ted Friedman, Gina G10, Merry Selk, and a drawing by Dan Schiff.

To revel more in the Summer of Love, check out these exhibits:

Hippie Modernism at the Berkeley Art Museum.

The Summer of Love Experience at the DeYoung Museum.