Tie dye everywhere at Telegraph Avenue’s celebration of the Summer of Love

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this page
By Berkeleyside Editors
Summer of Love anniversary by Gina g10

Telegraph Avenue threw a celebration Saturday for the 50th anniversary of 1967’s Summer of Love. There was political poster-making, poetry readings, a temporary skate park, live music (including a performance by Berkeley’s own Country Joe MacDonald), dancing, jugglers and hourly historical walking tours (led by Quirky Berkeley author Tom Dalzell). There was a small fire, quickly extinguished, in the Sequoia complex, which burned down in November 2011.

And there was tie dye. A lot of tie dye. Here are some photos of the day by David Yee, Ted Friedman, Gina G10, Merry Selk, and a drawing by Dan Schiff.

Tie dye everywhere. Photo: Gina g10
The crowd at the Summer of Love festival. Photo: Ted Friedman
Crowds on Telegraph. Photo: Ted Friedman
Flower Power. Photo: Ted Friedman
Country Joe McDonald (in the green shirt) attracted a huge crowd. Photo: Ted Friedman
People enjoy the music of Country Joe McDonald and the Electric Band at the Summer of Love 50th anniversary festival, in Berkeley, on Saturday, April 29, 2017. Photo: David Yee ©2017
Meli Georgiades dances to the music of Country Joe McDonald and the Electric Band at the Summer of Love 50th anniversary festival, in Berkeley, on Saturday, April 29, 2017. Photo: David Yee ©2017
Stilt walkers greet the crowd at the Summer of Love 50th anniversary festival, in Berkeley, on Saturday, April 29, 2017. Photo: David Yee ©2017
Drawing of Country Joe and the Fish playing on Telegraph Avenue by Dan Schiff
A warlock on Telegraph by Ted Friedman
Smoke coming from new Sequoia Building. Photo: Merry Selk
Fire trucks on Telegraph Ave by Merry Selk

To revel more in the Summer of Love, check out these exhibits:

Hippie Modernism at the Berkeley Art Museum.
The Summer of Love Experience at the DeYoung Museum.