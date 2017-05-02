After four years in the spotlight, Chancellor Dirks leaves the scene (Daily Cal)
Scenes from a sunny end-of-semester campus (UCB News)
Japanese-Americans make pilgrimage to Utah internment camp site (East Bay Times)
Naked tree lovers subject of Berkeley artist’s new book (East Bay Times)
Off-shoot of Cal journalism school inks deal to make docs for Amazon (Poynter)
Yaa Gyasi returns to Berkeley a year after her novel, Homegoing, came out (Express)
T. Geronimo Johnson wins $50K Simpson Family Literature Prize (SF Chronicle)
Eve Kushner on Asia Pacific America (NBC)
The Berkeley Wire: 05.02.17
