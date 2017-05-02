Shop Talk: Dijital Fix; New Day Pediatrics; Yves’ Jewelry and Judaica

DIJITAL FIX DESIGN & ELECTRONICS This one just might set a record for the shortest stint for any store in the Elmwood. Dijital Fix at 2950 College Avenue (near Ashby), which we reported on opening in an October Shop Talk, has abruptly closed. The store featured an eclectic mix of widgets and gadgets and thingamajigs that met at the intersection of fashion, home decor and electronics. “We closed our store on Saturday, April 29th on College Ave, after being open for just 8 months. We were very excited to expand into the East Bay and Berkeley. We had high hopes for the neighborhood. Very soon after opening, we were surprised to see a number of anchor businesses around us close up shop, and with the changing retail landscape, we have decided to refocus our efforts on our San Francisco location and our online business. We’re thankful for those who supported us while we were there and hope they continue to visit us in the Mission,” said owner David Auerbach. The flagship store for Dijital Fix remains open at 820 Valencia St. (near 19th) in the Mission, San Francisco 94110. Tel: 415-666-2256. Hours: Mon. through Sat., 11 a.m. to 7 p.m and Sun., Noon to 6 p.m. Connect with Dijital Fix on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and Twitter.

NEW DAY PEDIATRICS A new pediatrics office has opened up on Solano Avenue (at Colusa) in the terra cotta building complex at the southwest corner of Solano. The practice of Jaleh Niazi, M.D., established in 1999, moved from its previous location on 30th St. in the Pill Hill neighborhood of Oakland. According to New Day’s website, Dr. Niazi obtained her bachelor’s degree in bioengineering at UC Berkeley and received her M.S. and M.D. degrees from UCB-UCSF Joint Medical Program. Her pediatric residency training was at Children’s Hospital in Oakland. “In addition to New Day Pediatrics, I am the founder and board member of a nonprofit organization called New Child Fundamentals, started in 2015, whose mission is to support every child’s right to a healthy development, in the broadest sense possible. As such we are providing free tutoring and parenting classes, but hope to expand further”, said Dr. Niazi. Both her practice and the non-profit are run from the Solano Avenue office. The space was previously occupied by Old Republic Title Company, which remains in the building. Dr. Nizai, who graduated from Berkeley High School and UC Berkeley, has lived in Berkeley and its neighboring cities for the past 30 years, and currently lives in the Solano Avenue neighborhood where she practices. “As a pediatrician and the mother of three, I am acutely aware that it ‘takes a village’ to raise a child. Therefore, both New Day Pediatrics and New Child Fundamentals try to address different aspects of the health of a child in order to have more of an impact”, Dr. Nizai said. New Child Fundamentals is open to the community as a whole and not limited to patients of the clinic. New Day Pediatrics and New Child Fundamentals, 900 Colusa Ave., Suite 204, Berkeley, CA 94707. Tel: 510-465-4445. Open Mon. – Fri., 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Additional hours on Mon., Wed. and Fri., 2 – 6 p.m. Contact them by phone for on-call services on weekends. Staff speaks Spanish and Persian. Connect with New Child Fundamentals on Facebook and Twitter.

YVES’ JEWELRY AND JUDAICA After one and a half years in business on Solano Avenue, Yves’ Jewelry and Judaica is closing. “With a heavy heart, I’m announcing that Yves’ Gallery and Judaica is closing its doors. I want to thank everyone for their patronage in the time that I’ve been on Solano Avenue,” shop owner Yves Mozelsio said. The shop, which specializes in fine handcrafted jewelry and Judaica for the home, has also been an art gallery for exhibitions of painting and photography. Mozelsio, a photographer, uses the space as the studio of YJM Photography, as well. The store plans to close in mid-to-late May. Mozelsio cited the lack of profitability as his reason for closing. Yves’ Jewelry and Judaica, 1865 Solano Ave., Berkeley 94707. Tel: 510-529-4650. Open Tues. through Sat., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call ahead as store hours may be variable during May closing. Connect with the business on Facebook.

Shop Talk is Berkeleyside’s regular Berkeley local business column. If you’re a Berkeley business with news, or a Berkeleyside reader who has spotted a change in your neighborhood or on your travels, shoot us an email with the details at editors@berkeleyside.com. Read previous Shop Talk columns. And catch up with all food business news with our Nosh coverage.