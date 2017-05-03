Berkeley community holds vigil for Kayla Moore four years after her death (Daily Cal)
W. Kamau Bell chats alt-right brawls, second season of his show and more (Express)
Berkeley plans to fight left-wing violence with bubbles, ‘laughter yoga’ (Heat Street)
Pacific School of Religion says it won’t demolish campus buildings (East Bay Times)
Berkeley struggles to balance $340M operating budget (East Bay Times)
The Berkeley Wire: 05.03.17
