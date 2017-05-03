Eat and drink to support immigration issues on Cinco de Mayo

This Cinco de Mayo weekend, you can treat yourself to a delicious meal and knock back a few drinks while partaking in a good cause. That’s because more than 50 restaurants and bars in Berkeley and Oakland are banding together for several Cinco de Mayo events to increase awareness about immigration issues and raise funds for local organizations that give legal support to local immigrants.

Cocktails for La Causa

Berkeley became a sanctuary city in 1971 and continues to fight for immigrant rights today. On May 5, the city is sponsoring Cocktails for La Causa, an event to support its undocumented residents.

About 20 restaurants and bars will partake, offering discounts on menu items or special drinks or dishes made for the day, many with resistance-themed names. So you can get a Green Card Burrito at Tacos Sinaloa on Telegraph, Chocolate-Dipped 9th Circuit Bananas at the Xocolote Bar, the RISEUP Rita at Saturn Café and a Bad Hombre Cocktail at Revival Bar + Kitchen. As the list of participating venues continues to grow, check the website for the rest of the restaurants and bars that will be offering specials before you head out on Friday. Proceeds from the event will be donated equally between Centro Legal de la Raza, the East Bay Community Law Center and the Multicultural Institute.

Dining for Justice

Oakland Indie Alliance, Oakland Food Truck Association and Fiesta Sin Fronteras are hosting Dining For Justice, a fundraising event taking place across Oakland, from May 5-7. More than 30 venues will offer special events, cocktails and dishes to help raise funds for Centro Legal de la Raza. Aside from things you can eat and imbibe, Dining for Justice will feature special film screenings at the Uptown Nightclub (Los Punks, We Are All We Have, 7:30 p.m., Friday May 5) and the New Parkway Theater (Machete, 10 p.m., Saturday May 6), and is affiliated with several cultural and art events, including Salsa sin Fronteras, Walls for Dance, Film & Art, Cinco de Mayo Art Walk, and the Cinco de Mayo Festival in Fruitvale.