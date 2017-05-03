Lawsuit says Berkeley Unified fails to support students with dyslexia

A class-action lawsuit filed Tuesday says the Berkeley Unified School District has failed to provide legally required accommodations to students who have difficulty learning to read.

Disability rights attorneys filed the lawsuit in federal court on behalf of all BUSD students with reading disorders, such as dyslexia. The suit names the district, Superintendent Donald Evans and the Berkeley School Board and its members as defendants.

“BUSD has systemically declined to timely identify, evaluate and provide appropriate interventions and accommodations to students with reading disorders, which are necessary tools required for them to process information and thereby attain the foundational unit of their education – to learn to read,” the complaint says.

The attorneys, from Disability Rights Education & Defense Fund, Jacobson Education Law and Goodwin, are representing four students they say did not receive the help they were legally entitled to from BUSD. In one case, they say the district determined a second-grade student with a reading disorder was ineligible for an Individualized Education Program — a plan that sets goals and determines accommodations for students with special needs — forcing the parents to seek private help and causing emotional distress. In other cases, they say the district delayed an IEP for more than a year or offered inadequate accommodations.

The lawyers say the students’ continued academic challenges were avoidable.

“We want this to be addressed early on when kids still have a chance,” said Deborah Jacobson, of Berkeley-based Jacobson Education Law. “If addressed in kindergarten, first grade or second grade, chances are really high that they can learn to read.”

The Berkeley Unified School District is working on a response to the lawsuit and will provide it soon, according to Charle Burress, a district spokesman.

Jacobson said she has received dozens of calls over the past few years from parents of BUSD students with dyslexia and other literacy challenges. She said she has a good relationship with the district and has worked closely with administrators to successfully accommodate many students with a range of special needs, but “with dyslexia, the only thing I can say to them is, ‘There’s nothing here for you.’”

The remedy has to include alternative classroom instruction, Jacobson said. Currently, she said, BUSD uses a language-based literacy curriculum involving memorization and visual recognition, which is challenging for students with dyslexia.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court in Northern California, asks for a new district policy specifically recognizing the rights of students with reading disorders, a reform of the current policies that are not in compliance with state or federal law, training for BUSD staff on teaching students with reading disorders and attorney fees.

Jacobson said the lack of support for public school students with reading disorders is a statewide issue, though she has seen some local districts with stronger offerings.