The Nosh Wire: 05.3.17

By NOSH editors
An IPA at Arthur Mac’s Tap + Snack’s outdoor beer garden. Photo: Sarah Han

Japanese fried chicken meets punk rock at Oakland pop-up (Eater SF)
Oakland is one of Top 10 vegan cities (Veg News)
A competition to make food more sustainable (UC Berkeley News)
Bagel bombs versus Pepsi projectiles at Berkeley protest (Forward)
New food truck to help stem senior hunger in Oakland (Catholic News Service)