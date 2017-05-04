The Berkeley Wire: 05.04.17 By Berkeleyside Editors May 4, 2017, 5:15 p.m.May 4, 2017 Spring by Ned FieldenBerkeley residents bemoan city’s shift to ‘Fight Club’ status (LA Times)Berkeley gets A+ in a survey of top 100 U.S. cities (East Bay Times)Cloud hanging over Claremont Hotel project could soon be cleared up (Socket Site)Campus finalizes policy on sexual harassment, violence review (UCB News)
