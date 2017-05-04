The Berkeley Wire: 05.04.17

By Berkeleyside Editors
Spring by Ned Fielden

Berkeley residents bemoan city’s shift to ‘Fight Club’ status (LA Times)
Berkeley gets A+ in a survey of top 100 U.S. cities (East Bay Times)
Cloud hanging over Claremont Hotel project could soon be cleared up (Socket Site)
Campus finalizes policy on sexual harassment, violence review (UCB News)