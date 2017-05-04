The Nosh Wire: 5.4.17 By NOSH editors May 4, 2017, 5:10 p.m.May 4, 2017 Dream Fluff Donuts in Berkeley. Photo: rocor/FlickrSouvenir Coffee to bring a third wave to Berkeley’s Claremont neighborhood (Eater SF)T. Gary Rogers, the former CEO of Dreyer’s ice cream, dies at 74 (East Bay Times)Video: Check Please! reviews Tay Ho Oakland restaurant (Bay Area Bites)First Look: Sláinte Irish pub in Jack London Square (Nosh)
