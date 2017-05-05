The Berkeley Wire: 05.05.17

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this page
By Berkeleyside Editors
F-100 by David Gould

Berkeley sends more grads to careers in Silicon Valley than anywhere else (UCB News)
Opinion: How Berkeley birthed the right (Townhall)
New Italian and French restaurant replaces Cafe Rouge (Daily Cal)
Joyful ceremony for winners of Chancellor’s Awards (UCB News)
‘Monsoon Wedding’ makes landfall at Berkeley Rep (Theater Mana)