Men tied to ‘violent assaults’ sought by Berkeley police

For the third time, the Berkeley Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find several people they say committed crimes during a demonstration in Berkeley last month that turned violent.

In an advisory message released Thursday, BPD said three men tied to “violent assaults” during an April 15 demonstration at Civic Center Park are being sought by authorities. Police released their photographs, and have asked the public to help identify them. According to authorities, the “event drew counter-protestors and deteriorated into a series of assaults and physical confrontations between members of various groups.”

At the time of last report, police had made dozens of arrests, but no charges had been filed. The matter remains under review by the Alameda County district attorney’s office.

BPD asks anyone who can help identify the men in the most recent round of photographs to call Detective Tim Gardner at 510-981-5816. The department has also asked the public to share photographs and videos “of those who may have committed crimes during the event.”

BPD says it “remains focused on protecting the peaceful expression of free speech, to include identifying and locating criminal behavior directed at those exercising their rights” and “is committed to taking enforcement action when practical and appropriate before, during and after events.”

