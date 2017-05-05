The Nosh Wire: 5.5.17

By NOSH editors
The chicken sandwich from Bakesale Betty’s in Temescal. Photo: enerva/Flickr

Blue Bottle, Starter Bakery, Ripple move into old Pyramid brewery (Nosh)
Don’t be an ass on Cinco de Mayo: eat and drink for justice (East Bay Express)
Local Links: what’s going on this week (East Bay Dish)
Navi Kitchen, from owners of Juhu Beach Club, opens in Emeryville (East Bay Express)
New to-go bottles at Faction Brewing in Alameda (East Bay Express)
Navi Kitchen: Indian inspired comfort food with a side of activism (East Bay Dish)