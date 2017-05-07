Man taken to hospital after Berkeley crash

A man was taken to the hospital early Sunday morning after a car struck him on University Avenue near Milvia Street, witnesses told Berkeleyside.

Paul Erickson said the man was hit as he crossed University: “He’s not dead, but he went over the top of the car, in the air,” Erickson wrote on Facebook.

He said the vehicle’s windshield was smashed, and the man — who cannot speak or hear — ended up 50 feet down the street. The crash happened around 2 a.m.

The driver didn’t leave the scene and wasn’t held by police, Erickson said.

Sgt. Joe Okies of the Berkeley Police Department said the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with injuries that did not appear life-threatening.

He said additional information might be available later in the evening Sunday.