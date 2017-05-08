The Berkeley Wire: 05.08.17

By Berkeleyside Editors
Alpha Design By Tom Dalzell

Life and combat for Republicans at Berkeley (NYT)
Seven Cal teams – a record – win recognition for academic accomplishments (CalBears)
What is the development climate like under the new City Council? (Daily Cal)
Berkeley police calls from April 26 to May 3 (East Bay Times)
Top graduating senior ‘in crazy race to the finish line’ (UCB News)
French election started early for foreign voters in Berkeley (SF Gate)