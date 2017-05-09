2 treated for hypothermia after rescue from sinking boat in Berkeley

The U.S. Coast Guard and Berkeley Fire Department pulled two people to safety Tuesday afternoon after they spent two hours in the water holding onto their sinking boat, authorities report.

Both are being treated at a local hospital for hypothermia, said Deputy Berkeley Fire Chief Dave Brannigan.

Firefighters got the call at 4:30 p.m. from the Coast Guard to report two people who needed help about a quarter-mile outside the Berkeley Marina.

Brannigan said there was no immediate indication about what caused the boat to sink.

It’s the second time in just a few days Berkeley first responders have been called out for a water rescue. Sunday, two people were rescued by BFD after their sailboat capsized just outside the marina.

The Berkeley Fire Department has a certified team of swimmers who handle water rescue calls. Tuesday, two engines, a truck, two ambulances and a battalion chief also were dispatched, Brannigan said.

The Berkeley Fire Fighters Association tweeted a brief video in April of several members of the rescue team training. It appears below.