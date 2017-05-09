The Berkeley Wire: 05.09.17

By Berkeleyside Editors
Garden of old roses by Avi

‘Monsoon Wedding’ lifted moods on screen. How about onstage? (NYT)
Repeat felon is the hero the alt-right deserves (Smoking Gun)
Battle of the Bastards, featuring Kyle Champman (San Francisco magazine)
Hawaiian slack guitarist from Berkeley writes memoir (East Bay Times)
I met white nationalist who punched 95-pound woman at Berkeley rally (Mother Jones)
What to know about the real history of the Free Speech Movement (Time)
It’s official: You can learn Dothraki at UC Berkeley (Bookstr)