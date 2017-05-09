Berkeleyside’s Celebration guide is here!

Together with beautiful spring weather, we’re entering the season of celebrations. Mother’s Day is this Sunday (yikes: better plan something), Father’s Day is June 18, and graduations – from pre-schools, middle schools, high schools, and universities – are hard upon us (witness the soon-to-be-Cal grads taking photos at Sather Gate).
Berkeleyside has the solution for everyone wracking their brain for how to celebrate, our new 2017 Celebrate Guide.
You’ll find great gift ideas, catering services, restaurants and bars that are perfect for a seasonal celebration.
The guide is searchable by East Bay city, as well as by celebratory category – moms, dads or grads. Check it out.
Comments Policy
Please keep our community civil. Comments should remain on topic and be respectful.
Read our full comments policy »