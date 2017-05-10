The Berkeley Wire: 05.10.17

By Berkeleyside Editors
Walking at Cesar Chavez Park by melystu

UC Berkeley rugby player paralyzed during national championship match (Sacto Bee)
Berkeley photographers share space with Dorothea Lange at Oakland Museum (UCB News)
Residents of care home face eviction as building sale looms (East Bay Times)
Friends of Berkeley Tuolumne Camp donate $5oK to rebuild it (Daily Cal)
Landmarks Commission places seminary on “potential” list (East Bay Times)