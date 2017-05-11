The Berkeley Wire: 05.11.17 By Berkeleyside Editors May 11, 2017, 5:15 p.m.May 11, 2017 Northbrae tunnel at night by Steve CrawfordCommencement speeches in the age of Trump; Berkeley goes political (Mercury News)Peet’s is giving out free coffee drinks (any size) Friday afternoon (Mercury News)Campus language lecturers combat funding cuts (Daily Cal)Made at Berkeley showcases student arts, design projects on campus (Daily Cal)
