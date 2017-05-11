Nosh Wire: 5.11.17

By NOSH editors
Breakfast at Bette’s Oceanview Diner in Berkeley. Photo: Quinn Dombrowski.

First Look: Paradita Eatery in Emeryville (Nosh)
Guide to 12 classic American fried chicken spots in Oakland and Berkeley (Bay Area Bites)
The Poke craze arrives in Oakland (East Bay Express)
At Neptune’s, Alameda gets a Poseidon adventure, with waffles (SF Weekly)
Peet’s giving out coffee drinks (any size) Friday afternoon (The Mercury News)