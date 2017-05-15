Recreational Sports Facility to add gender neutral restroom (Daily Cal)
Flashback: Ronald Reagan and the People’s Park riots (Rolling Stone)
Opinion: West Berkeley on the chopping block (Daily Planet)
Alum Dick Beahrs recalls MLK’s visit to campus 50 years ago (UCB News)
Michael Botchan named dean of biological services (UCB News)
Commencement speeches celebrate immigrants, free speech (UCB News)
Loneliness of a GOP centrist at UC Berkeley (SF Chronicle)
The Berkeley Wire: 05.15.17
