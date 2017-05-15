Nosh Wire: 5.15.17

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this page
By NOSH editors
Pies from Lois the Pie Queen in Oakland. Photo: Jennifer Yin/Flickr

Watch: Local butchers prepare an order for Chez Panisse (Nosh)
Grocery Café reopening at Jack London Square (Eater SF)
The storied legacy lives on at The Wolf (Oakland Magazine)
San Jose’s newest boba café will make Instagrammers’ heads explode (Eater SF)