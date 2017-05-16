The Bay Area is a literary haven from the mad digital world (SF Chronicle)
Maz Jobrani at UC commencement: ‘Keep Rocking the Boat’ (Time)
Youth design a tiny house village in Berkeley [p.5] (Street Spirit)
Daily Cal releases podcast with audio of people having sex (Heat Street)
Ann Coulter at Berkeley: Untangling the truth (California)
Ex-con sentenced for Berkeley attack (Patch)
The Berkeley Wire: 05.16.17
