Nosh Wire: 5.16.17

By NOSH editors
The lamb and beef kefta at Shakewell in Oakland. Photo: Sarah Han

Oaktown Spice Shop to open new Solano Avenue store (Nosh)
Caged Heat: A spicy cocktail syrup made for bartenders (SF Chronicle)
True Food Kitchen: A welcome new tenant in Walnut Creek’s Broadway Plaza. (Diablo Magazine)
The Bay Area Bites guide to the best places to drink beer this summer (Bay Area Bites)
Oakland wine shops redefine the tasting experience with neighborhood vibes + organic pours (7×7)