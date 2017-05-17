2 arrested, 1 wanted, after elder assault, stun gun strike in Berkeley

Police arrested two people, and are seeking a third, after assaults involving a stun gun and fire extinguisher in West Berkeley earlier this month.

The assaults, of a man and 75-year-old woman, took place May 6 when they were talking near Channing Way and Eighth Street, said Berkeley police Sgt. Andrew Frankel, department spokesman.

A younger woman they knew from the neighborhood as “Mimi” assaulted the man and struck him on his stomach with a stun gun, Frankel said. It left no injury but made a hole in his shirt. The pair drove off to the older woman’s apartment to escape.

Frankel said “Mimi,” later identified as 33-year-old Berkeley resident Latisha Logwood, followed them to the apartment in another car along with two men identified as John Carl Wilson, 36, and Laquon Walker, 24, both of Berkeley.

“As the victims were attempting to get into the apartment they were attacked by the threesome,” Frankel said. During the fight, a case holding a fire extinguisher was damaged. “Walker grabbed the now exposed fire extinguisher and swung it at the male victim but missed.”

The trio left but threatened to return, Frankel said.

The pair identified Logwood, Wilson and Walker as their attackers in photo line-ups with authorities. Police later learned Logwood and Walker were on probation for battery with serious bodily injury, and Wilson for narcotics-related offenses, according to Frankel.

Thursday, May 11, a Berkeley officer on patrol at 8:25 a.m. saw Wilson and recognized him as he walked south on Sacramento Street toward Addison Street, Frankel said. She knew he was wanted in connection with the May 6 assault. During Wilson’s arrest and a subsequent search, Frankel said, the officer found cocaine.

Wilson was taken to Berkeley Jail and arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, vandalism, conspiracy and possession of cocaine.

Frankel said Logwood came into the Berkeley Police Department on Sunday to give a statement. She was arrested on suspicion of elder abuse, assault with a stun gun, conspiracy and probation violation.

Walker has not been arrested. However, Logwood and Walker were previously arrested in connection with a felony battery case from October 2015. The incident took place in the 2200 block of Bonar Street but details were not immediately available.