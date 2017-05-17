West Berkeley library offers electric car-charging as well as books (EastBay Times)
Bowles Hall champion Bob Sayles dies at 85 (UCB News)
Berkeley landmarks former Japanese-owned University Laundry (East Bay Times)
Erwin Chemerinsky named dean of Berkeley Law (SF Gate)
Laurie Lewis talks about the Berkeley Bluegrass Festival (Express)
The Berkeley Wire: 05.17.17
West Berkeley library offers electric car-charging as well as books (EastBay Times)
Comments Policy
Please keep our community civil. Comments should remain on topic and be respectful.
Read our full comments policy »