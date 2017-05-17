Nosh Wire: 5.17.17

By NOSH editors
The nasi goreng at Drip Line in West Oakland. Photo: Sarah Han

Reem’s, a new Arab bakery where food, activism and community come together (Nosh)
Get session-blessed at Drake’s Low-Octane Beer Festival in Oakland (East Bay Express)
New food delivery service Kiwi brings robots to campus (Daily Cal)
Paradita Eatery brings Peruvian to Emeryville (East Bay Dish)