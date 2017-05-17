Redlands man arrested after North Berkeley rape of unconscious woman

Police arrested a 23-year-old Southern California man Sunday morning after a woman said he sexually assaulted her in a North Berkeley apartment building, authorities report.

Police arrested Donald Harry, 23, of Redlands just before 5 a.m. outside the building where the rape was reported to have taken place.

Sgt. Andrew Frankel, Berkeley police spokesman, said dispatchers initially got a call just after 4 a.m. about a sexual assault 20 minutes earlier. Officers spoke with a woman at an apartment building in the 1700 block of Oxford Street. She said she had just had non-consensual sex with an acquaintance, Frankel said.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for a sexual assault exam, and police detained Harry on Oxford.

The woman confirmed to police that Harry was the person who sexually assaulted her, Frankel said. He was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.

According to online records from the Alameda County sheriff’s office, Harry remains in custody at Santa Rita Jail with a bail of $400,000.

He was charged with the rape of an unconscious person; oral copulation where the victim is prevented from resisting by an intoxicating or anesthetic substance, or any controlled substance; and sexual penetration by a foreign object. All three are felonies.

A special allegation included among the charges says Harry could be sent to prison if convicted.

He is scheduled to enter a plea Thursday, May 18, at the René C. Davidson Courthouse in Oakland.