Nosh Wire 5.18.17

By NOSH editors
The strawberry mint limeade at Kronnerburger. Photo: Sarah Han

Berkeley’s 1951 Coffee hosts fundraiser to expand support for refugees (Nosh)
Neptune’s brings farm-to-table credentials to Alameda (East Bay Express)
Diablo Dish: Chevalier Chef Coming to MoMo’s (Diablo Magazine)
Camino team opens the Kebabery in Oakland’s Longfellow neighborhood (Bay Area Bites)