The Berkeley Wire: 05.19.17 By Berkeleyside Editors May 19, 2017, 5:15 p.m.May 19, 2017 Groundsman raking the Evans Diamond by melystuRetired educator a track and field standout at 83 (East Bay Times)Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at computer science graduation (Daily Cal)DJ Kahled gives Berkeley grads a crash course in winning (WDSU)Video: Jorge Ramos addresses extraordinary class of J-school students J-School)
