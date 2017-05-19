The Berkeley Wire: 05.19.17

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this page
By Berkeleyside Editors
Groundsman raking the Evans Diamond by melystu

Retired educator a track and field standout at 83 (East Bay Times)
Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at computer science graduation (Daily Cal)
DJ Kahled gives Berkeley grads a crash course in winning (WDSU)
Video: Jorge Ramos addresses extraordinary class of J-school students J-School)