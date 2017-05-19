Boy, 15, arrested after Berkeley robbery

Police arrested a 15-year-old boy Monday night after a strong-arm robbery near UC Berkeley, authorities report.

The robbery took place at 9:15 p.m. at Bancroft Way and Piedmont Avenue, authorities said in a statement released by the University of California Police Department and Berkeley Police Department.

Two teenagers robbed a pedestrian of her property. She and a witness followed the robbers and saw one of them flee in a newer-model four-door sedan, “leaving the second suspect behind,” said UCPD.

The witness followed him, and police caught up with them in the 2700 block of Channing Way, about three blocks away.

UCPD said the victim and witness identified the young man as the robber. His city of residence has not been available from authorities.

The other young man, who fled in the vehicle, was identified as a black teenager wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Berkeley Police Department at 510-981-5900.

UCPD offered the following safety tips to the community