Nosh Wire: 5.19.17

By NOSH editors
The yaki gyoza and miso pork ramen at Itani Ramen in Uptown Oakland. Photo: Sarah Han

Berkeley’s fourth parklet to open on Solano Avenue (Nosh)
Curry Up Now buys Tava Kitchen, expands to Alameda (Inside Scoop)
San Leandro begins Truth Thursdays (East Bay Times)
Price gouging hits cult brews (SFGate)
The Wolf restaurant is open in Oakland (Diablo Magazine)
American, South Asian fare mix well at Dublin’s Mirchi Cafe (East Bay Times)