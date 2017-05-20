Crash, dententions in the Elmwood

Berkeley police are responding to a car crash and have made detentions in the Elmwood neighborhood.

A sedan crashed north of Russell Street on Benvenue Avenue after possibly hitting numerous other vehicles.

At least two to three people may have been detained by police after running from the crashed car after it struck a parked vehicle on Russell.

“We’re still trying to sort it out, why these youngsters crashed,” says BPD.

Berkeleyside has requested additional information.