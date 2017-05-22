Petition urges Berkeley to cut ties with Wells Fargo (East Bay Times)
TheatreFirst says more to come on Henrietta Lacks (SF Chronicle)
Five activist scholars awarded social change prizes (UCB News)
W. Kamau Bell on being a ‘semi-prominent’ black comedian (NYT)
University Of California caps non-resident students (Patch)
Rivers swollen from melting Sierra Nevada snowpack claim UC Berkeley-bound teen (LA Times)
Berkeley, A Look Back: Voters fund emergency war preparations in 1942 (East Bay Times)
Books by the Bay: A tragic immigrant path in ‘A Good Country’ (Mercury News)
DJ Khaled surprises statistics graduation (UC Berkeley News)
The Berkeley Wire: 05.22.17
