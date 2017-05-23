The Berkeley Wire: 05.23.17

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this page
By Berkeleyside editors
Boat reflections on the Berkeley Marina. Photo, taken on May 19, 2017, by Steve Crawford

UC Berkeley start-up fights fires with drones (Daily Cal)
Opinion: What will it take to stop the right in Berkeley? (Socialist Worker)
Evictions from residential care home disrupts lives (SF Chronicle)
Poet, author, former Jewish studies instructor Chana Bloch dies (UC Berkeley)
Longtime Chez Panisse chef Cal Peternell to leave ((SF Chronicle)