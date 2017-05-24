Berkeley police arrest Eric Clanton after bike lock assaults

Eric Clanton, a former student assistant at Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill, has been arrested by Berkeley police on suspicion of three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, a U-lock bike lock, one of which is alleged to have caused great bodily injury.

Police say the assaults happened April 15 in Berkeley when pro-Trump supporters clashed with self-described anti-fascist, or “antifa,” activists who were determined to stop a rally where white supremacist views were expected to be expressed.

Soon after April 15, Clanton was “outed” online, on the website 4chan, as someone who had used a bike lock to strike someone in the head. The assault was captured in a video clip that drew widespread attention. Police said, in fact, they have linked at least three victims to the case. In all three cases, victims were struck in the head or neck area with a bike lock, police said.

Until this week, Berkeley investigators have declined to comment about whether they were looking into Clanton’s actions in April. Wednesday, however, officers arrested him in Oakland at 12:15 p.m. He is being held at Berkeley Jail with a bail of $200,000, according to Alameda County sheriff’s office records online. Clanton is scheduled for arraignment Friday.

Berkeley Police Capt. Ed Spiller said Clanton was not at home in San Leandro when officers served their search warrant Wednesday morning, so investigators with the BPD homicide detail, responsible for the case, had to track him down in Oakland. He was taken into custody without incident.

Spiller confirmed Wednesday that Clanton had been under investigation for some time when he was arrested. Investigators “obtained information from various sources” before seeking the warrant for the arrest, he said.

Spiller said he did not know the degree of injuries suffered by the three victims, or whether anyone had to be taken to the hospital, but said one attack he saw on video looked “pretty ugly.”

“As a normal person viewing the video, it’s kind of shocking in my opinion,” he said.

Spiller said BPD would likely present the case to the Alameda County district attorney’s office for possible charges this week.

Police will continue to review videos and interview witnesses, and Spiller said there may be additional cases that could still arise in connection with the protests in Berkeley earlier this year.

“We’re taking every case seriously,” Spiller said. “We’re still asking people to come forward that have information.… There’s still work to be done.”