The Berkeley Wire: 05.24.17

By Berkeleyside editors
Flower. Photo, taken on April 28, 2017, by David Gould

Ann-Marie Hogan: UC Regents must take responsibility for independent audits of UC (SF Chronicle)
Berkeley man arrested for alleged possession of child pornography (Daily Cal)
Prairie-style Berkeley home has lush backyard (Patch)
Boy scouts bring budding parklet to bloom on Berkeley’s Solano Avenue (East Bay Times)
UC Berkeley researchers teach computers to be curious (Engadget)

 