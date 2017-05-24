The Nosh Wire: 5.24.17

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this page
By Nosh editors
A dosa from Vik’s Chaat in Berkeley. Photo: Jennifer Lin/Flickr

First Look: La Capilla in West Berkeley (Nosh)
Historic hot dogs make a comeback in Oakland (KALW)
The cost of avocado toast, explained by a restaurateur (Eater)
For Memorial Day, try your hand at making homemade DIY hot dogs (Bay Area Bites)
Regulators propose restrictions for cannabis products (Hoodline)
Okkon Japanese street food serves it how you like it (East Bay Express)