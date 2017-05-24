First Look: La Capilla in West Berkeley (Nosh)
Historic hot dogs make a comeback in Oakland (KALW)
The cost of avocado toast, explained by a restaurateur (Eater)
For Memorial Day, try your hand at making homemade DIY hot dogs (Bay Area Bites)
Regulators propose restrictions for cannabis products (Hoodline)
Okkon Japanese street food serves it how you like it (East Bay Express)
The Nosh Wire: 5.24.17
