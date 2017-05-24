Texas fugitive, wanted since 2015, nabbed by Berkeley police

A man wanted in Texas in connection with a kidnapping at gunpoint in 2015 was picked up Saturday in Berkeley by officers on a DUI patrol, authorities report.

Antonyo Rivers, 31, gave a fake name and pulled out a fake ID when officers stopped him at 63rd and Market streets at about 1:40 a.m., said Capt. Ed Spiller of the Berkeley Police Department.

Rivers told police his name was “Erik Henderson,” according to records online. But when officers ran the driver’s fingerprints, Spiller said, they matched a man wanted in Marshall, Texas, not far from the Louisiana border.

Marshall police said Rivers held someone at gunpoint and forced that person to give him a ride somewhere in May 2015. The driver was able to flee and alert police, who issued a warrant for Rivers’ arrest on suspicion of aggravated kidnapping. He has been described as one of the Marshall Police Department’s “most wanted fugitives.”

In February and August of last year, the Marshall Police Department asked for help to locate Rivers. In August, the department put that request out in an MPD program online called “Fugitive Friday,” which the department posted on YouTube. MPD thought Rivers might be hiding in Dallas or Houston.

As of Tuesday, Rivers was still in custody in Alameda County being held without bail at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.

Berkeley Police Capt. Spiller said, ultimately, Rivers is expected to be extradited to Texas to face prosecution in the kidnapping case.