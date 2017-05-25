Chana Bloch, Berkeley poet and Yehuda Amichai translator, dies at 77 (J-Weekly)
Berkeley to consider banning plastic straws (East Bay Express)
Berkeley student pleads not guilty in fatal stabbing (Bay Area Reporter)
Neng Thao, intended UC Berkeley student, dies at 18 (Daily Cal)
Sexual battery reported on BART train (CBS Local)
The Berkeley Wire: 05.25.17
