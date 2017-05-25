The Berkeley Wire: 05.25.17

By Berkeleyside editors
Imagine. Photo, taken on May 19, 2017, by Steve Crawford

Chana Bloch, Berkeley poet and Yehuda Amichai translator, dies at 77 (J-Weekly)
Berkeley to consider banning plastic straws (East Bay Express)
Berkeley student pleads not guilty in fatal stabbing (Bay Area Reporter)
Neng Thao, intended UC Berkeley student, dies at 18 (Daily Cal)
Sexual battery reported on BART train (CBS Local)